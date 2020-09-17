Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police launch investigation after 3 homicides in one night

Police believe there is no risk to the public

Three people were found dead on Wednesday (Sept.16) night in Vancouver in two unrelated incidents, police said.

The first pair of homicides were discovered just after 7 p.m. at the Astoria Hotel after two people were found unresponsive in a room. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died in hospital.

The third homicide of the night was found just before 7:30 p.m. when police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired near East 64 Ave and Knight Street. One person was found dead in front of a nearby house.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Section is investigating all three homicides but there is believed to be no risk to the public. These are Vancouver’s twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth homicides of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ASLO RAED: Shooting in Newton linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Surrey police say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HomicideVancouver Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution
Next story
B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

Alleged offences took place in Maple Ridge in December 2019

Thirsty Goose project grounded at Pitt Meadows Airport

New terminal building and other project still going ahead

NDP announces candidate as election rumour swirl

Bob D’Eith will defend his seat in Maple Ridge-Mission

Maple Ridge veterinarian advises to keep pets indoors

Current air quality conditions are affecting pets in much the same way as humans,

8-year-old Maple Ridge actor up for pair of national awards

Bentley Storteboom is nominated for Joey awards in commercial and film acting

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

Popular ‘Sandwich Nazi’ is closing his Surrey deli doors after one final weekend

Customer launched petition to urge Salam Kahil to remain open

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

Vancouver police launch investigation after 3 homicides in one night

Police believe there is no risk to the public

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution

Not outbreak, infected staff had no direct contact with inmates, Correctional Service Canada says

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

Most Read