Vancouver police look for suspect in random assault that left man with fractured jaw

Police are looking for poeple hwo may have seen the suspect from the early morning assault on Sept. 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses in a “completely random” attack involving a 52-year-old man in the city’s West End.

The attack happened when the victim was walking to work near Davie and Howe streets, just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 18. A man walking in the opposite direction randomly punched him in the face, leaving the victim disoriented and unable to stand up.

The man was able to call a taxi, who then took him to hospital. Police say they have not spoken with the cab driver yet and are asking them to come forward.

The victim underwent surgery for injuries to his face, including a fractured jaw.

“Because the victim was in hospital, the attack was not reported to police until several days later and we were unable to immediately canvass for witnesses or collect evidence from the crime scene,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“We need people to call police immediately … because that way we can arrive on scene as soon as possible and apprehend the offender,” Visintin said during a press conference. “It’s important police are called whenever a crime does occur, especially one of this serious nature.”

Police say they believe there were witnesses in the area and are asking them to come forward with information.

“We’ve been hearing over the past few months there’s been random stranger assaults that’s been occurring in our city, it’s something we’re very alive to as police officers,” she added. “We’ve seen this in the West End especially but it does happen all over the city.”

The suspect is around five feet 10 inches, with a husky build and broad shoulders. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark hooded sweater with a dark jacket on top, blue jeans and a dark mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

