Vancouver police look to identify pair after serious attack on man in wheelchair

Vancouver Police Department released two CCTV images on July 31, 2019 in connection to a July 4 assault on a man in a wheelchair. (VPD handout)

Vancouver police are looking to speak to two people who they say may have information about an unsolved attack on a man in a wheelchair that left him with serious injuries.

Police released surveillance photos of a man and a woman Wednesday in hopes of identifying the pair. The attack on a 44-year-old man happened on July 4 in the underground parking lot of an apartment building on Cecil Street near Kingsway.

The man in the photo is believed to be Caucasian with a slim build, and blonde hair, police said. He was wearing a denim jacket, a shirt with a large “O” on the front, black shorts, black flip flops and a black baseball hat.

The woman is also believed to be Caucasian. She has a medium build and orange or blonde, shaggy hair. She was wearing a black cropped top, a red jacket, green camouflage-print capri pants and sandals.

Anyone who may recognize the couple in the photos is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541.

