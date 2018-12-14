(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Vancouver police make arrest in hit and run that killed skateboarder

Charges stem from a two-year investigation into the April 17 death of 30-year-old Ryan Barron

A Vancouver man has been charged in a 2016 hit-and-run that claimed the life of a skateboarder.

Amanpreet Sohal, 23, has been charged with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.

Police said in a news release Friday that the charges stem from a two-year investigation into the April 17 death of 30-year-old Ryan Barron.

Barron was skateboarding with a friend on Heather Street near West 54th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Police said officers located the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident at a home in East Vancouver two days later. It was seized.

“Our job is to work on behalf of Ryan and his family to ensure the person responsible for his death is held accountable for their actions,” Const. Jason Doucette said.

Sohal is expected to appear before a provincial court judge Friday.

