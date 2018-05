Two people were rushed to hospital after incident inside home at 6 a.m.

Vancouver police are investigating a double shooting Friday morning.

Police said it happened at 6 a.m. in a home on Industrial Avenue near Station Street.

Two people have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. Police haven’t released details on either person’s condition.

No arrests have been reported.

