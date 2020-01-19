Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police probe second homicide in less than 24 hours

Woman was found dead in her Gastown home

The Vancouver police are investigating after the city’s second homicide in less than 24 hours.

In a Sunday afternoon news release, police said a 45-year-old woman was found dead in her Gastown home early this morning.

Police said they arrive on scene around 1:30 a.m. after paramedics weren’t able to revive the woman.

No one has been arrested and police said they don’t believe there is a risk to the public.

In a separate incident, police found a man dead in the Marine Gateway parking lot at 8:30 p.m Saturday.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigate after man found dead in vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims
Next story
Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in lingerie

Just Posted

Meadowridge students unleash their robotic talents

FIRST LEGO League competition took place at Meadowridge School

Pitt Meadows ball hockey goalie gets call up to Team Canada

Matteo Petrelli will mind net for U20 team at world championships in Switzerland this summer

Maple Ridge’s Brandon Yip to play in KHL all star game in Moscow Sunday morning

Yip currently captains the Kunlun Red Stars who are based in Beijing

The value of a prison education

Kevin Heinze teaches continuing education at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge.

Along the Fraser: RIP Parker (1991-2019)

The Canadian Liver Foundation raises funds by recycling or scrapping old vehicles.

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in lingerie

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Vancouver police probe second homicide in less than 24 hours

Woman was found dead in her Gastown home

UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

Vancouver police investigate after man found dead in vehicle

Man has not been identified and no one has been arrested

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants post 6-2 victory over Victoria Royals

Power play clicks four times

Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Iran has admitted responsibility for the tragedy

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

Most Read