Vancouver Police seek suspect who attacked woman at a bus stop

The suspect propositioned a woman for sex, then kicked her to ground when she refused

The suspect, seen here on security footage obtained by Vancouver Police is an Asian man in his 20s, with a small build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a red ski jacket, a white hoodie, red pleather pants, and Air Force 1 basketball shoes. He also had a black and red camouflage backpack. (VPD photo)

Vancouver Police are investigating a disturbing incident where a woman was kicked to the ground in East Vancouver for refusing a sexual proposition from a stranger.

The assault occurred on Tuesday (Oct. 5) afternoon at a bus stop near Knight Street and East 57 Avenue. The victim was approached by a stranger in a red puffy jacket with a fur-lined hood who showed her a condom and a pornographic image on his phone before propositioning her for sex. The woman refused and as she walked away, the suspect kicked her from behind and knocked her to the ground.

RELATED: Police report 129% spike in stranger sexual assaults in Vancouver, warn of disturbing trend

She was not seriously injured and was able to run away from the suspect, who also fled.

“The violent and sexual nature of this incident has us very concerned for public safety,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said. “We’re telling the public about this case, because we’re worried someone else could get hurt.”

VPD investigators have obtained security footage of a suspect from a nearby business and are asking the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.