A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police shoot innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking his identity

Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner investigating

Vancouver police officers shot an innocent man with two rubber bullets and took him into custody before realizing he wasn’t the person they were after last week.

The department says officers were working off information that a man wanted Canada-wide in connection with a Calgary home invasion was in the area of Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard on Feb. 22. That suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

However, the person officers twice struck with rubber bullets that day was not the person they were after. The Vancouver Police Department says officers released the innocent man at the scene soon after arresting him, and that he had to receive medical attention.

Senior officials at VPD have since apologized, according to the department, but the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner will be investigating.

READ ALSO: Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fraser Valley man caught importing hundreds of prohibited weapons from China
Next story
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site

Just Posted

Chicken chop suey is one of the recipes created by Chef Dez in his cookbook on international cuisines.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez creates his version of chicken chop suey

Police stand outside the house on Colemore Street where Kyaw Naing Maung was shot and killed by a police officer. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Report finds RCMP actions ‘unreasonable’ in 2019 fatal Maple Ridge police shooting

A puck gets behind Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly. (Mission Outlaws Facebook/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames take a 2-1 series lead over Mission

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities. (The News files)
LETTER: Seniors struggle to do aqua fitness when they can’t touch pool bottom