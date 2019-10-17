Woman on the phone. (Pxhere)

Vancouver police warn of CRA scam calls about fake debts

Scammers say they are from the police department or the Canadian Revenue Agency

Vancouver police are warning residents that fraudsters are spoofing a police department number for their scam calls.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the scammers say they are from the police department or the Canadian Revenue Agency and demand Bitcoin or gift cards to pay false debts.

The calls appear to first come from the CRA, and the fraudster gives victims the non-emergency Vancouver police number.

Then, the victim receives a call from that number and the scammer provides a fake badge number and indicates that the victim’s social insurance number has been used to create credit card accounts with substantial balances owing.

The victim is told they are responsible for the debt and told to clear it up by providing Bitcoin or gift cards.

“The non-emergency police line is for residents to use to report incidents to the police. The police will never call you from the non-emergency number and will never solicit payment,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed. “We ask that if you receive a call like this, you hang up immediately and spread the word to friends and family.”

People are asked to report the scams by contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or toll free at 1-888-495-8501.Police are also asking them to call 604-717-3321 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Three men charged in plot to kill ‘well known’ Vancouver drug trafficker

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In the news: Legal pot celebrates first birthday, leaders hit final strides of campaign
Next story
Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

Just Posted

New pot greenhouse sprouting in Pitt Meadows

Three football fields in size, owned by Benchmark Botanics

Letter: Try to live a low-carbon lifestyle

Rich and famous not trying hard enough

Spawning chum returning to Kanaka Creek

Run will peak at Halloween

Bear goes out on a limb for Thanksgiving feast

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

Flames drop two games on weekend

Ridge Meadows hosts Pilots on Friday

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Fans rally to bring back the Vancouver Grizzlies outside NBA pre-season game

Kawhi Leonard to play in Vancouver on Oct. 17

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV killing granted bail

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested in May, was released from custody last week

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

VIDEO: Major gridlock after fatal hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Victim struck just after 6:00 a.m., southbound road closed as police conduct their investigation

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Most Read