Vancouver police are investigating a homicide after they found the body of a 65-year-old man in Gastown Sunday (Nov. 27). (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver police are investigating a homicide after they found the body of a 65-year-old man in Gastown Sunday (Nov. 27). (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver senior found murdered inside his rooming house

Police believe killing of 65-year-old Cameron Fairful was targeted

Police are investigating after a 65-year-old Vancouver man was found murdered inside his rooming house unit on Sunday (Nov. 27).

The Vancouver Police Department says they’ve examined the scene where Cameron Fairful’s body was discovered and believe the fatal attack was targeted. Fairful had been living at a single room occupancy building near Abbott and Water streets, in the Gastown neighbourhood.

No charges have yet been laid.

Police are also still investigating the murder of 60-year-old Joseph Kelly, who was found dead inside an apartment on East Hastings Street near Carrall Street on Nov. 20.

There have been 12 homicides in Vancouver in 2022 so far.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

READ ALSO: Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murderVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
Next story
Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Just Posted

Doris Whitby sat at her desk in her Canadian Women’s Army Corps Uniform, 1944. (Maple Ridge Museum archives #P07820/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Pop-up exhibit spotlights local Bluebirds’ war contributions

Dozens of vehicles were stranded on the Northbound lanes of the bridge for several hours Tuesday (nov. 29) as crews worked to plow and salt the bridge deck including several transit busses and semi-trucks. Eventually, Main Road crews were able to get several trucks onto the bridge and began freeing up some of the stuck vehicles. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
School closures, car crashes, power outages: Lower Mainland sees aftermath of snow storm

Maggie Coles-Lyster (UCI Track Champions League/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cyclist medals in Paris race

Brandon and Jax shovel their walk and play in the snow. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Snow day for schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows