Surrey RCMP say men in the Lower Mainland have been reporting being drugged and robbed while using an escort service. Police say one man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Vancouver sex worker arrested after series of druggings, including one that was fatal

Surrey RCMP say men were drugged and robbed while using an escort service

Police in Surrey say a Vancouver sex worker has been charged in relation to a series of alleged druggings in the Lower Mainland, including one that was fatal.

In Sept. 2021, Surrey RCMP started an investigation after receiving reports of men being drugged and robbed while using an escort service. Police say one man died in February 2021 after allegedly being given a substance during an encounter.

These incidents happened in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver.

Jessica Nicole Renee Kane, 30, was arrested on Sept. 20. She is charged with manslaughter, theft over $5,000, fraud, extortion and administering an overpowering drug or substance.

SEE ALSO: Watch your drinks, Surrey police warn people who hire escorts

Kane will remain in custody while she awaits her next court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Police say if you choose to meet with unknown people like escorts, they recommend you:

• Maintain continuity of all food or beverages you consume to ensure that they have not been spiked

• Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person

• Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe

• Let a trusted person know where you are who can contact police should you not check in with them by a specified time


surrey rcmp

