Vancouver taxi driver killed in crash with alcohol believed to be a factor: police

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash

A taxi driver is dead after a car share vehicle collided with a Yellow Cab in a potentially alcohol-fuelled crash early Sunday morning in Vancouver.

According to police, the crash took place around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street. Police believe a car2go may have t-boned the Yellow Cab after running a red light at 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street.

The force of the crash sent the taxi into the Royal Bank on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The drivers of both cars were taken to hospital and the 28-year-old taxi driver was pronounced dead. The driver of the car2go remains in hospital with serious injuries and two taxi passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash, and the police watchdog is investigating because authorities believe the driver of the car2go might have evaded a CounterAttack roadblock before the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police at 604-717-2012.

