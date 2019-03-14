Like many communities, Penticton is examining how to integrate short-term vacation rentals. (File photo)

Vancouver’s crackdown on short-term rentals getting good results, mayor says

More than 2,000 case files have been opened since new regulations came into effect in September

The City of Vancouver is touting the results of the first six months since its short-term rental regulations came into effect.

Officials have taken actions such as tickets and inspections against more than 800 suspected unauthorized short-term properties so far, opening 2,000 case files, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Operators must have a licence, be operating the rental out of their principal residence, must abide by their landlord or strata rules, and not cause trouble or be unsafe.

In February, a commercial operator of 35 short-term rental listings at two properties was fined $20,000 for one property and has a trial date set for the second. Two more operators have pleaded guilty to violating the short-term rental bylaws and were fined $2,500 each.

READ MORE: B.C. moves to crack down on short-term condo rentals

Mayor Kennedy Stewart calls that “encouraging” in the results pushing more supply of homes into the long-term rental market.

The city has received more than 750 complaints from the public since the regulations came into effect on Sept. 1, 2018.

To report a potential illegal short-term rental, call 3-1-1, fill out the form here, or submit a report on the VanConnect app.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Students sue colleges in admissions bribery scandal
Next story
B.C. man believed to be first Canadian to get intravenous gene therapy

Just Posted

A dozen sex charges filed against Maple Ridge man

Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference.

Maple Ridge supports integrated court

Proposal soon to set up integrated court in PoCo

Letter: ‘Keep plastic out of our environment’

Editor, The News: Re: Single-use plastic bags more hygienic. I notice that… Continue reading

Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model

Julia Chiasson will be a junior counsellor and role model at The War Amps 2019 B.C. Child Amputee seminar in Richmond

Study underway to prepare for Maple Ridge B-Line

New bus link to start at year end

VIDEO: Get hired at Black Press Media’s extreme education and career fair

Over 65 employees looking for job applications at the Greg Moore Youth Centre in Maple Ridge

Lower Mainland gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Okanagan

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Angela Rehhorn remembered for her enthusiasm, dedication and sense of adventure

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

Body found in Fraser River near Port Mann Bridge

The man’s body had been spotted by a boater earlier this week

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Most Read