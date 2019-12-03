AP file photo.

Vaping suspensions for Abbotsford students increase 1500 per cent in 2018

Students “defiant” to anti-vaping strategies, underground sale and manufacture of vape juice prevalent

Anti-vaping strategies at Abbotsford schools are not working, suggest recently released figures from the school district.

The total amount of suspensions for vaping on school grounds has increased by over 1,500 per cent in a year, according to a Dec. 3 staff report from the district.

There were 99 suspensions doled out to students for vaping in the 2018/2019 school year, compared to only six the previous year.

“School culture is impacted in a twofold manner: increasing numbers of students are being disciplined and many students are now reluctant to use the washrooms because they are not comfortable with the vaping occurring in these spaces,” the report says. “Many students choose not to leave school grounds to vape, thus creating an issue of defiance.”

Vaping in public schools has become an issue across Canada. A national survey in 2018 found that 38 per cent of high school seniors had used vaping devices in the previous 12 months, an increase of 10 per cent from 2017.

Abbotsford schools have responded to the issue by having administrators speak at this year’s September assemblies and handing out suspensions based on the student’s age, maturity, home circumstances and prior infractions.

The district has also offered counselling services for students showing signs of nicotine addiction.

The district continues to distribute Health Canada warning posters around schools and have in-class lessons on the dangers of vaping.

Administrators are also expressing concern over students masking the smell of marijuana through vape use, along with the underground manufacture and sale of vape juice among students.

“We have learned that students can (make) and are making their own vape juice and that there are also other enterprising individuals who run ‘dial-a-vape’ operations and will deliver to students,” the report states.

The reports says senior staff at the district met with the student group Impact, who informed them they were “not asking the right questions.”

Impact members told staff that: many teens don’t care what adults think and some even brag about the heightened nicotine levels set in their devices, the head-rush from vaping provides a stress relief from school, and the Health Canada posters and suspensions at schools were not working.

The district now plans to have a “youth-led response” for 2019/2020: Students who use vapes will give warning speeches at schools, a new student survey will be created, a student organizing committee will be formed and students will create an actionable plan for the year.

RELATED: B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

RELATED: Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Two arrested at Maple Ridge modular housing complex
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

Just Posted

City of Maple Ridge moves to close unlicensed petting zoo

Meadows Family Farm Petting Zoo was given time to comply.

UPDATE: Two arrested at Maple Ridge modular housing complex

But they were not residents of the building: RCMP

UPDATE: Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows kicks off with 49 rides

Entering 12th year offering free rides home in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: Family of missing Maple Ridge senior with dementia ‘praying for closure’

Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen was last seen heading to the Ferguson Trails area

Pitt Meadows child care centre expanding

Beginners Kollege Child Care Centre in Pitt Meadows

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Vaping suspensions for Abbotsford students increase 1500 per cent in 2018

Students “defiant” to anti-vaping strategies, underground sale and manufacture of vape juice prevalent

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Most Read