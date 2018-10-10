Vehicle crash on Lougheed early Wednesday east of Maple Ridge

Highway now open in both directions, with delays

The Lougheed Highway is now open to single-lane traffic after an early Wednesday morning vehicle incident west of Nelson Street, in Mission.

The road was closed in both directions before 7 a.m. as police responded, but the road has now since reopened allowing at least single-lane alternating traffic.

The incident occurred where road construction to widen the road to four lanes is taking place. The road is expected to reopen fully within the hour.

