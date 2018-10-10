Vehicle crash on Lougheed early Wednesday east of Maple Ridge

The Lougheed Highway is now open to single-lane traffic after an early Wednesday morning vehicle incident west of Nelson Street, in Mission.
The road was closed in both directions before 7 a.m. as police responded, but the road has now since reopened allowing at least single-lane alternating traffic.
The incident occurred where road construction to widen the road to four lanes is taking place. The road is expected to reopen fully within the hour.
UPDATE – #BCHwy7 remains CLOSED in both directions west of Nelson St due to a vehicle incident. Estimated time of opening is 8:00 AM, next update at 8:00 AM. Full details: https://t.co/eCewuMS02J #MissionBC #Abbotsford #Chilliwack
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 10, 2018