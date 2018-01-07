UPDATE: Vehicle crashes into Maple Ridge restaurant

A vehicle has crashed into the west side of Ricky’s Country Restaurant in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people sitting at a table inside the restaurant and the lone occupant of the vehicle received very minor injuries.

“Just out of the corner of my eye (I saw) the person coming into the parking stall and next thing you know the table was up on its side and I was on the floor. It happened that fast,” said Phillip Hay who was in from Vancouver visiting with his father Ron who lives in Pitt Meadows.

“Luckily we weren’t sitting on the window we were sitting in the aisle,” he said.

“At this point shaken up, it’s hard to tell, we might know in a couple of days. But at this point shaken up but I think we’re okay,” he added.

The vehicle has since been removed from the building.

• More to come