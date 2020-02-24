Vehicle found, woman still missing out of Maple Ridge

Mounties looking for dash-cam video

Atefeh Jadidian has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Contributed)

Police have found the vehicle of a woman who went missing in Maple Ridge last Wednesday, Feb. 19.

However, Atefeh Jadidian, 40, still has not been found.

And Ridge Meadows RCMP are now asking anyone who has dash-cam video from that day, Feb. 19, that was taken along Dewdney Trunk Road, between 240th and 287th streets, (or Wilson Street,) between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., to contact them.

They’ve also released another photo of Jadidian walking in a parking lot at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

She was wearing then, a green tuque, a puffy, grey jacket with a hood and carrying a maroon bag over her right shoulder, while holding a black bag in her left hand. She was wearing dark pants and black shoes.

Jadidian’s vehicle is a white, Mazda SUV CX-5.

“Ms. Jadidian is a Coquitlam resident who worked in Maple Ridge. We do not have a photo of her vehicle, but the car has been located. No arrests have been made and this is not a homicide investigation, therefore IHIT is not involved,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

She’s also described as of Middle Eastern descent, 5’5” tall, 137 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Read more: Woman missing out of downtown Maple Ridge

She was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 19, leaving her workplace near the 22800-block of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, at about 4 p.m.

Jadidian has not been in contact with any family or friends and did not show up for work as expected on Thursday.

“This behaviour is considered out of character for Ms. Jadidian,” RCMP said in a release Thursday.

Anyone with dash-cam video mentioned above is asked to contact Cpl. Christine Day, at 604-467-7604.


Recent photo shows Atefeh Jadidian walking in parking lot at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (Contributed)

