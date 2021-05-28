Vehicle goes over embankment by Stave Falls in Mission

Unknown at this time if there are any injuries

First responders are on scene of a vehicle over an embankment close to 287 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (The News files)

A vehicle has crashed down a steep embankment in the Stave Falls area in Mission.

First responders raced to the incident at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

The vehicle is reported to have gone over a 40 foot, 12 metre, embankment close to 287 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

RELATED: Person trapped in Mission rollover down embankment

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this point or how many vehicles were involved.

A call is in to the Mission RCMP.

• More to come as information becomes available

maple ridgeMission District