Vehicle goes over embankment by Stave Falls in Mission

A vehicle has crashed down a steep embankment in the Stave Falls area in Mission.
First responders raced to the incident at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
The vehicle is reported to have gone over a 40 foot, 12 metre, embankment close to 287 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this point or how many vehicles were involved.
A call is in to the Mission RCMP.
• More to come as information becomes available
