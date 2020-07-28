Incident map. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident causes wildfire off Highway 1 near Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

A major car accident between Riverview Avenue and Cornwall Road for 36.7 km (Spences Bridge to 9 km south of Cache Creek) has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

The vehicle incident caused a wildfire that grew to 1.4 hectares in size, although BC Wildfire said the fire is now under control.

Southbound traffic can detour onto Highway 97 and northbound traffic can detour onto Highway 8 at Spences Bridge.

There is no estimated time of opening, but an assessment is in progress.

Check DriveBC for the next update at 11 a.m. on July 28, 2020.

READ MORE: Virus exposure on YLW flight

READ MORE: Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Senate approves bill on wage subsidy, disability payments for COVID-19
Next story
Craig, Marc Kielburger to testify at Commons committee over student program

Just Posted

Update: Car crash scene cleared on Dewdney Trunk Road

Early morning accident in Maple Ridge

Children’s author who calls Maple Ridge home wins big at international contest

Her book about grief was a finalist at the 11th annual International Book Awards

Haney Neptunes president still fighting for better outdoor pool

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows summer swim club currently practising in 23-metre Hammond outdoor pool

Volunteer drivers needed at Maple Ridge Sally Ann

Food delivery to local seniors home

Coyotes preying on Maple Ridge pets

Dog attacked, cat snatched and conservation officer issues warning

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Mountie returns Surrey family’s 113-year-old christening gown after it was stolen from porch

The 113-year old christening gown, worn by 59 people since 1907, was stolen from a front porch in Whalley after a FedEx delivery

Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19

First drug authorized by the agency to treat the virus

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

Parents divided over sending kids back to school: Poll

Parents were more united on implementing safeguards to prevent students and teachers from contracting COVID-19

Vehicle incident causes wildfire off Highway 1 near Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

Most Read