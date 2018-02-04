UPDATE: Bus rollover on Hwy. 5 sends one to hospital

Accident occurred at Mine Creek between Merritt and Hope

One person has been sent to hospital in stable condition after a crash involving a tour bus on Hwy. 5 Sunday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that paramedics responded to a crash involving a tour bus south of Merritt and that crews are still on scene helping bus passengers.

Earlier Sunday morning, DriveBC reported that Hwy. 5 was closed northbound at Hope following a vehicle incident at Mine Creek

The Kamscan Twitter account said the closure is due to a rollover on Highway 5 near the Coldwater Interchange, later tweeting a screen grab of a Facebook post with a photo of the incident.

“Crash on the coq. Sheet of ice with rain on top. Was literally sideways trying to get stopped. No sand of course,” the Facebook post reads.

Drive B.C. said that the highway is expected to open at 1 p.m.

More to come.

Mine Creek. (DriveBC)

