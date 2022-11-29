Vehicle of missing Coquitlam woman found unoccupied after freeway crash in Abbotsford

Jodine Millar of Coquitlam was last seen on Saturday night (Nov. 26). Her vehicle was involved in a single-car crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Monday night, but was unoccupied when police arrived.

Police fear for safety of Jodine Millar after second car seen leaving collision

The vehicle of a missing Coquitlam woman was involved in a collision in Abbotsford on Monday evening (Nov. 28), and police are seeking video footage of the incident.

According to a press release, Abbotsford Police responded just before 9 p.m. to a single-car crash eastbound on Highway 1 at No. 3 Road.

The 2011 Hyundai Tucson was unoccupied when police arrived, but it was confirmed to belong to Jodine Millar, who had been reported missing from Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP had issued a plea on Monday afternoon, asking for the public’s help to locate Millar, 57, who was described as “high risk.” She was last seen Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. leaving a residence near Rochester Avenue and Decaire Street in Coquitlam.

The press release states that witnesses to the crash said the vehicle – with Manitoba licence plate FXU195 – had been speeding when it veered off the road and into the water-filled ditch.

An associated vehicle described as a light-coloured sedan was seen leaving the area of the collision.

“Police are actively searching for Jodine Millar and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, media relations officer with the Coquitlam RCMP.

“The fact that police have located her vehicle without her is unsettling and increases our concerns for her safety.”

Coquitlam RCMP is seeking video footage – including cellphone, dash camera and surveillance – from Highway 1 between the Whatcom Road and Yale Road exits between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m on Monday, including any footage of the collision itself.

Anyone witnesses to the crash or who might have seen Millar are asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2022-31412.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Missing woman Jodine Millar’s 2011 Hyundai Tucson was involved in a single-car crash in Abbotsford on Monday night but was unoccupied when police arrived.

