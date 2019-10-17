Police are looking for help finding Barrie Holt. (Contributed)

Vehicle of missing Maple Ridge man is found in Abbotsford

Barrie Holt, 63, is also known to frequent Chilliwack area

Police say the vehicle of a man who was reported missing from Maple Ridge earlier this month has been located in Abbotsford.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, in partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department, says that Barrie Holt, 63, was last in contact with a friend by phone on Oct. 6, at which time he was believed to be in Abbotsford.

On Oct. 11, Holt’s vehicle was located at the Bradner rest stop on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, but Holt – who is known to frequent Abbotsford and Chilliwack – was nowhere in sight.

The vehicle is described as a dark-green, 2004 Ford Ranger pickup with a mismatched blue canopy.

Police are now asking to speak with anyone who was at the Bradner rest stop between Oct. 6 and 11 and might have dash cam footage or might have seen Holt and/or his vehicle.

Holt is described as 5’ 6” with a slim build and long blonde hair and a grey/blonde goatee. It is not known what he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

RELATED: Police looking for man last seen in Maple Ridge


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Missing man Barrie Holt’s vehicle – a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup – was found Oct. 11 by police at the Bradner rest stop on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Previous story
Teen bookworms could be setting themselves up for richer future: Stats Canada
Next story
Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

Just Posted

Vehicle of missing Maple Ridge man is found in Abbotsford

Barrie Holt, 63, is also known to frequent Chilliwack area

Police looking for man last seen in Maple Ridge

Barrie Holt was last seen Oct. 6

Maple Ridge entrepreneur enters the Dragon’s Den

The Thursday night episode will reveal if the dragon’s invested in the business

Local museums host family-fun Halloween activities

Haney House and Pitt Meadows host Halloween events starting Oct. 27

New pot greenhouse sprouting in Pitt Meadows

Three football fields in size, owned by Benchmark Botanics

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

UPDATE: Vehicle located and driver arrested in relation to fatal hit-and-run

Male pedestrian in his 50s died after being struck by vehicle on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Fans rally to bring back the Vancouver Grizzlies outside NBA pre-season game

Kawhi Leonard to play in Vancouver on Oct. 17

Most Read