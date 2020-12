One car has rolled over into a water-filled ditch on Blackstock Street and 128 Avenue

A black Dodge pick-up truck rolled into a water-filled ditch on the south side of 128 Avenue Friday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/ The News)

A pick-up truck rolled over into a water-filled ditch on the south side of 128 Avenue just east of Blackstock Street in Maple Ridge on Friday morning.

The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

He was able to walk under his own power to the ambulance.

Emergency personnel raced to the scene at 10:30 a.m.

Fire, ambulance, and RCMP were present.

Traffic is reduced to one lane going eastbound.



