BREAKING: Vehicle through storefront in Maple Ridge

Not known if anyone injured.

A car crashed through the front of Shopper’s Drug Mart in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A car has crashed through the front window of Shopper’s Drug Mart in downtown Maple Ridge.

The Chevrolet Cruz was driven by an elderly female, who is conscious and out of the vehicle.

She was the lone occupant.

Witnesses said she had just left and store and parked in a handicapped spot.

Police and ambulance attended the scene, at 224th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

The front window of the store is smashed, with a metal bar protruding.

No one was hurt inside the store.

According to another witness, a different elderly woman was inside the store on her walker and narrowly missed getting hit by the car, but had glass thrown on to her.

• More to follow.