Judy Dueck (Special to The News)

Judy Dueck (Special to The News)

Veteran city councillor seeks re-election with Maple Ridge First slate

Dueck’s involvement in local politics began with school board in 1993

Veteran city councillor Judy Dueck has announced that she will be running for re-election as part of the Maple Ridge First Team.

“After consulting with my family and friends, I decided to seek a sixth term on council to continue my work as an advocate for the community,” said Dueck.

Dueck joined Maple Ridge First when she found that she aligned on many issues with the other members, while respecting their individual opinions and decisions.

“We are a team of individuals who model professional, respectful, and collaborative behaviour,” said Dueck. “A council that can work together has a positive impact on investment and economic development and can better address issues raised by community members.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge First team holds launch event

The four incumbents on the Maple Ridge First team are all running again. The team is headed by Mayor Mike Morden, and also includes councillors Ryan Svendsen and Chelsa Meadus.

Dueck said her priority is to create a welcoming city that offers excellent service to its citizens, delivers on its commitments consistently and on time, and is open to investment and innovation.

If re-elected, Dueck said she will continue to focus on what matters to members of the community: top-notch parks and recreation facilities; creating a “15-minute commute” city where people can live, work, and play; attracting shopping and a vibrant business sector to build a robust, diverse economy; caring for the natural environment; improving transportation corridors; creating a clean, safe, and vibrant downtown; and responsive government focused on fiscal responsibility, accountability, and transparency.

Dueck and her husband, Ron, have lived in Maple Ridge for over 40 years, raising their two daughters here. Now they enjoy spending time with their grandchildren. Judy owned and operated a successful consulting business here before joining the School District as Manager of Health, Safety, and Wellness, where she worked until her retirement.

She also served on the Board of Education from 1993-2002, and on Maple Ridge City Council from 2002-2014, and again since 2018.

The election will be held on Oct. 12.

READ ALSO: Election issues to be debated in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilElection 2022maple ridge

Previous story
Bermuda, Canada prepare for Hurricane Fiona as Puerto Rico struggles
Next story
Twitch to ban unlicensed, gambling livestreams following backlash.

Just Posted

Harbour Air has announced flights from Pitt Meadows to Victoria Harbour (seen here) will return. (Black Press files)
Seaplane service from Pitt Meadows to Victoria resumes

Judy Dueck (Special to The News)
Veteran city councillor seeks re-election with Maple Ridge First slate

The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)
‘Dog’s breakfast’ new riding panned at public hearing

Michael Van Dop, chief of Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, hopes to lift the fire ban sometime next week. (The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have record-setting heat and dry-spell in September