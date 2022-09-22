Veteran city councillor seeks re-election with Maple Ridge First slate

Veteran city councillor Judy Dueck has announced that she will be running for re-election as part of the Maple Ridge First Team.

“After consulting with my family and friends, I decided to seek a sixth term on council to continue my work as an advocate for the community,” said Dueck.

Dueck joined Maple Ridge First when she found that she aligned on many issues with the other members, while respecting their individual opinions and decisions.

“We are a team of individuals who model professional, respectful, and collaborative behaviour,” said Dueck. “A council that can work together has a positive impact on investment and economic development and can better address issues raised by community members.”

The four incumbents on the Maple Ridge First team are all running again. The team is headed by Mayor Mike Morden, and also includes councillors Ryan Svendsen and Chelsa Meadus.

Dueck said her priority is to create a welcoming city that offers excellent service to its citizens, delivers on its commitments consistently and on time, and is open to investment and innovation.

If re-elected, Dueck said she will continue to focus on what matters to members of the community: top-notch parks and recreation facilities; creating a “15-minute commute” city where people can live, work, and play; attracting shopping and a vibrant business sector to build a robust, diverse economy; caring for the natural environment; improving transportation corridors; creating a clean, safe, and vibrant downtown; and responsive government focused on fiscal responsibility, accountability, and transparency.

Dueck and her husband, Ron, have lived in Maple Ridge for over 40 years, raising their two daughters here. Now they enjoy spending time with their grandchildren. Judy owned and operated a successful consulting business here before joining the School District as Manager of Health, Safety, and Wellness, where she worked until her retirement.

She also served on the Board of Education from 1993-2002, and on Maple Ridge City Council from 2002-2014, and again since 2018.

The election will be held on Oct. 12.