Veteran councillor back for another campaign

The longest-serving member of Pitt Meadows council announced this week that she will run again.

Coun. Janis Elkerton is seeking re-election.

In making her announcement, Elkerton stressed the important role that experience, commitment and political connections will play over the next four years. She was first elected in 1993, and has been serving almost continuously, but for a four-year absence.

“We have critical negotiations ahead with senior levels of government that will shape our transportation infrastructure, and could have serious implications for the character of our community,” said Elkerton.

Over her 21 years in local government, she has developed connections across the province with all levels of government, both political and administrative.

She was recently elected third vice-president of Lower Mainland Local Government Association, 20 years after serving as the organization’s president. The LMLGA is one of the five area associations of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, which is responsible for proposing legislative changes and funding priorities to the provincial government.

She listed a number of “positive outcomes” from the last four years:

• implementation of a new parks and recreation department, as well as the city’s enhanced Arts, Culture and Heritage program with improved special events;

• a re-negotiated solid waste and recycling contract that saved $2.7 million over five years;

• a fire protection service that is top-rated across Canada for comparably sized cities;

• a crime rate at an eight-year low;

• institution of the city’s new Living Wage Policy.

All these positives while maintaining the lowest taxes in the region and delivering the promised zero per cent municipal tax increase in the first year of our mandate,” she said.

“The goal moving forward will be to continue to keep taxes in check. Development of the Golden Ears Business Park will generate an estimated $6.4 million in taxes yearly. This will also provide ‘family sustaining jobs’ so we can live, work and play in our community.”

Elkerton said she is fully supportive of Mayor John Becker, citing his commitment, intelligence and experience.

“We don’t always agree, but we have respectful dialogue with the best interests of Pitt Meadows in mind,” she said.

Elkerton served as the Pitt Meadows community health nurse for 13 years.