Victim-impact statements to be presented in front of Abbotsford cop killer

Oscar Arfmann is back in court on Monday morning for the final step in his trial and conviction for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson. (Sketch by Felicity Don)

Victim-impact statements are expected to be presented in court today (Monday) in the case of Abbotsford cop killer Oscar Arfmann.

Arfmann was convicted on Oct. 10 of the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson on Nov. 6, 2017.

Although a hearing was later expected to be scheduled to determine whether Arfmann, 67, was “not criminally responsible” for the killing, defence lawyer Martin Peters declared on Jan. 13 that there would be no need for such a proceeding.

That meant that Arfmann’s automatic sentence for first-degree murder – life with no chance of parole for 25 years – would stand.

RELATED: Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

Today’s hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster is being held so that Davidson’s friends and family can present statements about how the killing has impacted them, and so other procedural matters can be dealt with.

In Justice Carol Ross’s ruling on Oct. 10, she said she had no doubt that Arfmann was the man responsible for killing Davidson in the parking lot of a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road.

Davidson was the first officer to arrive on the scene after reports were received of Arfmann firing shots at two Fraser Valley Auto Mall employees who confronted him about a vehicle he had stolen from there two days prior.

Davidson was shot twice from behind, including once when he was face-down on the ground.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene after police chased him, crashed into the vehicle he was driving and shot at him.

RELATED: Judge agrees that guilty verdict should stand for Abbotsford cop killer

 

Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.

