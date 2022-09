One suspect is in custody after incident on McCallum Road

Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in the 1900 block of McCallum Road in Abbotsford on Thursday night (Sept. 1). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Police are on scene of an apparent stabbing Thursday evening (Sept. 1) in Abbotsford.

Few details are available as of 7:30 p.m., but the Abbotsford Police Department said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1900 block of McCallum Road.

One victim has been taken to hospital in serious condition, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

ALSO SEE: Woman, 37, seriously injured in stabbing in Abbotsford



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimePolice