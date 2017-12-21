David Black speaks to the media from a press conference at his house where he spoke to the bid for the Commonwealth Games in 2022. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Victoria loses bid to host 2022 Commonwealth Games

The games will be hosted in Birmingham, England, the federation announced Thursday

The Commonwealth Games in 2022 will be hosted by Birmingham, England, after outbidding Canada, Australia and Malaysia.

The Games federation made the announcement Thursday morning in the U.K. city, following a nine month decision process.

Federation president Louise Martin applauded the city’s ambitious and innovative vision to engage and benefit its local community, showcase the best of global Britain and warmly welcome and inspire athletes and fans from around the commonwealth.

Martin also recognized the competing bids, including one from right here in B.C.

Earlier this year, David Black, who owns community news company Black Press Media and was head of the Victoria Commonwealth Games committee, brought forward their proposed bid to have the 2022 games take place in B.C.’s capital and the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Commonwealth Games bid moves ahead

READ MORE: New figures more rosy for Commonwealth Games bid in Victoria

However, the newly elected provincial government questioned the funding amount to support the games, which was estimated at $400 million, as well as potential cost overruns.

At the time, Black said the committee had a ‘Plan B’ that involved a team of 10 local business leaders who had personally guaranteed to cover any cost overrun.

The business plan included $150 million in commercial revenues from the games, with federal, provincial and private investment combining for $600 million in new housing.

The proposal included three sports staged in Metro Vancouver, with the popular rugby sevens potentially at B.C. Place, and badminton and table tennis events at the Olympic oval in Richmond.

With files from Victoria News and Black Press Media

