Victoria mayor Lisa Helps is heading to Alberta for an oil sands tour. (File Photo)

Victoria mayor preparing to tour Alberta oil sands

Lisa Helps heads to Alberta after an invitation came from Calgary councillor Ward Sutherland

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps is going to pay Alberta’s oil sands a visit this spring.

The mayor decided she would tour a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands project near Fort McMurray after an invitation came from Calgary councillor Ward Sutherland via Twitter.

“@cityofvictoria, I have a challenge for you. I’m inviting you to come down to #yyc to learn about #ab ethical oil & gas industry and our environmental initiatives,” he tweeted.

RELATED: City of Victoria endorses potential class action lawsuit against fossil fuel grants

Helps said the invitation was a great initiative for “city to city diplomacy.”

“It’s an opportunity to learn more and have a broader perspective,” Helps said. “I’m hoping to learn more about the industry.”

In January, Victoria city council voted to endorse a class action lawsuit against the fossil fuel industry that would seek to “recover costs arising from climate change and major fossil fuels corporations.”

The vote supported bringing the idea of a lawsuit to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) meeting this fall.

Helps said she doesn’t expect the Alberta tour to change her perspective on the industry.

“Everything I know about climate change says that we need to keep the oil in the ground and make transitions…” she said. “But I think it’s important, even when your mind doesn’t change, it’s important for me to understand all elements of the issue and hear all points of view.”

Helps said her Alberta trip will be paid for by the city of Calgary and is scheduled for April.

RELATED: Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

RELATED: City of Victoria drafts plan to fight climate change

With files from Nicole Crescenzi.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Huawei to continue to work with consumers even if 5G banned in Canada: chairman
Next story
Statistics Canada reports retail sales edged down 0.1% in December

Just Posted

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at Fraser Regional

Protest in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Update: City starts safety improvements at Maple Ridge camp

Following on recent decision in Supreme Court

Measles case confirmed within Fraser Health region

One case within Fraser Health is related to the outbreak in three Vancouver schools.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business women to pitch their products to the stars at this years Oscars

One will attend the Luxury Gifting Suites in Hollywood while the other will help stack the swag bags

UPDATE: Homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma passes away

Sharma passed away Feb. 15

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Fraser Health closes all pools at Harrison Hot Springs

Public pool available after all five mineral pools closed until Monday

Man sentenced to 7 years for smuggling drugs and shooting at border guards in Sumas

Nathan Hall was arrested in Abbotsford in 2013 after day-long manhunt

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

Most Read