Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)

Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, announced on the weekend that her four-year-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumour last month.

“I have had to take a step back to care for Asher and my family,” Lore said in a Sunday Facebook post.

“I remain your MLA for Victoria Beacon-Hill but am relying on the incredible support of my staff, the public service and my colleagues for stepping up to make sure my community is cared for while I take care of my family during this difficult time.”

Lore thanked the nurses, doctors, oncologists and others who have supported her family since the diagnosis.

“All my gratitude to everyone at BC Children’s Hospital and Ronald MacDonald House for all the incredible care,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the front-line workers, including those cleaning our hospitals and keeping our ferries running, who have made sure we can safely access that care for Asher.”

She also thanked her neighbours, friends, and family, along with B.C. residents who have “kept COVID under control over this last year by missing all the things you love so that we can keep each other and our families safe.”

The New Democrat MLA was first elected during last fall’s election and serves as the parliamentary secretary for gender equity. Lore said her office will still be able to be reached by phone and email and she’s looking forward to her full return.

The news prompted support from across the B.C. legislature and beyond.

“We’re thinking of Grace and her family during this difficult period,” Premier John Horgan wrote on Twitter.

“So very sorry to hear this,” tweeted Shirley Bond, interim B.C. Liberal leader. “Wishing you and your family nothing but the best in the days ahead.”

“I am so deeply sorry to hear this Grace,” said a tweet from Green party leader, Sonia Furstenau. “My heart is with you and your family, and we are sending you love and support at this time.”

READ: NDP’s Grace Lore declared winner in Victoria-Beacon Hill

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC politicsVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged for impersonating police after following motorist to bonfire in Prince George
Next story
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

Just Posted

Haney Farmers Market re-opens on Saturday, May 1, with more vendors than during last summer’s markets. (The News files)
More vendors planned for Haney Farmers Market

Maple Ridge’s popular outdoor market to open May 1

Chris Bossley would like for the fence at the property next to the A&W on Lougheed Highway and 228 Street to be adjusted so seniors can use the pathway alongside again. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge women wants shortcut restored

Property beside A&W on Lougheed & 228 fenced off, blocking pathway used by seniors, she says

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Paintball defender reacts to Maple Ridge man’s letter

Previous letter asked city not to approve paintball facility. Advocate cries foul

Bayne Ryshak will no longer be behind the bench of the Ridge Meadows Flames. (THE NEWS files)
Ryshak no longer coaching Ridge Meadows Flames

Maple Ridge Junior B team says goodbye to longtime Flames coach and player

Chief Grace George with her husband Damian George and Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall unveil new signage at Waterfront Commons Park, which includes Katzie First Nation language. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows unveils new park signs with Katzie language

Chief Grace George says, ‘language is our most original connection to who we are as Katzie people’

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

TransLink directors plan to mull over a 2.3 per cent fare increase at a board meeting this Thursday (March 25) to keep up with service costs amid declined ridership and COVID-19 space restrictions. (TransLink)
TransLink contemplating 2.3% fare hike to account for lost ridership

If approved, adult one-zone fares would jump to $3.05 from $3, monthly passes from $98 to $100.25

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)
Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Police lights
Man charged for impersonating police after following motorist to bonfire in Prince George

This is one of two incidents in a week’s time involving fake police officers

Sisters Linden (L) and Beatrix Koch got into the bath bomb business in January 2021, and business has been good (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Two B.C. kids got into the bath bomb business, and it’s exploding

They’ve just invested in a press to speed up production and keep up with demand

Most Read