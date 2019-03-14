A Victoria woman has been charged with animal cruelty her Boston terrier, Ava, (not pictured) died while left in her vehicle for seven hours in extreme heat. (Unsplash)

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

A Victoria woman faces charges of animal cruelty for the death of her dog last July.

On July 23, 2018, Stephanie Skinner’s Boston terrier, Ava, died while locked in Skinner’s hot car for seven hours with all the windows closed. According to the BC SPCA, temperatures reached up to 30 degrees that day.

READ ALSO: Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

“This is such a tragic and preventable case,” said Eileen Drever, senior office, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “Every year, the BC SPCA and other animal welfare groups warn people about the dangers of leaving their pets in hot cars. Even 10 minutes in a hot, unventilated car can be fatal for an animal – an animal left for seven hours in those temperatures would not have stood a chance.”

READ ALSO: If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

Skinner will make her first court appearance on March 28 at Western Communities Courthouse. She could face up to two years in prison, a $75,000 fine and a lifetime ban on owning animals if she is convicted.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Dead Canada Geese found floating in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

UPDATE: Dead Canada Geese found floating in Pitt Meadows

Hunter dumped 30 bird carcasses in a ditch off Rannie Road, says Conservation officer

UPDATE: Dozen sex charges filed against Maple Ridge youth care worker

Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference.

Maple Ridge supports integrated court

Proposal soon to set up integrated court in PoCo

Letter: ‘Keep plastic out of our environment’

Editor, The News: Re: Single-use plastic bags more hygienic. I notice that… Continue reading

Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model

Julia Chiasson will be a junior counsellor and role model at The War Amps 2019 B.C. Child Amputee seminar in Richmond

VIDEO: Get hired at Black Press Media’s extreme education and career fair

Over 65 employees looking for job applications at the Greg Moore Youth Centre in Maple Ridge

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C.’s engineered wood construction leadership years in the making

Cross-laminated timber is more than just high-rise material

Lower Mainland gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Okanagan

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

Most Read