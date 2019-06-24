Lynn Phillips was injured during a girls’ trip to L.A. when a driver ran over her twice (GoFundMe)

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

A Victoria woman has been hospitalized in California after she was hit with a vehicle twice.

Lynn Phillips is an Island local who grew up in the Lake Cowichan area and now resides in Victoria.

While on a girls’ trip in Los Angeles, Phillips was struck and run over on Thursday, June 13.

“Lynn, a vibrant, lovely, generous and kind soul was recently struck and run over not only once by a car driven by a stranger but then, in the panic that ensued, backed up over a second time,” reads the GoFundMe post organized by friend Paul Ke.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

From the incident Phillips suffered from collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken arm, and internal bleeding. She has been using a ventilator to help control her breathing.

As of June 22, Phillips was dismissed from the Intensive Care Unit at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre, and some of her pain medications were reduced. Phillips still has chest tubes in place to assist with breathing.

The goal is to have Phillips transported to Victoria this week.

ALSO READ: Victoria man helps raise $50,000 for nephew in palliative care

In the meantime, the GoFundMe page has raised over $45,000 in eight days, with an ultimate goal of $125,000.

“Even though Lynn has travel insurance, everyone that knows her is concerned about the invariable limitations of her coverage,” the post reads. “Also, one never considers the collateral costs that come up for loved ones that travel last minute to be at her hospital bedside to deal with both the emotional & financial trauma. Often, the costs seem insurmountable.”

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

Previous story
Woman missing from forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam
Next story
RCMP surround Maple Ridge house, make arrest

Just Posted

RCMP surround Maple Ridge house, make arrest

Man leaves home as canine team brought in.

Chef Lesnes is leaving the Garibaldi kitchen

He is retiring after 30 years.

Untrending: Welcome to the age of domotics

‘Smart home systems might even ensure a cleaned cat litter box.’

Work to start on Albion Community Centre next week

Politicians hold sod turning event on Saturday

Maple Ridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Ceremonies, music and dancing in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

Woman missing from forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam

Barbara Tom was reported on an unauthorized absence from Brookside Treatment Centre

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Tiny Yorkshire terrier survives days on remote B.C. island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Greater Victoria for days

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Crews fight wildfire along Sea-to-Sky Highway

A cause has not been determined, although a downed power line is suspected

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Most Read