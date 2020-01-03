VIDEO: A year in review of Chilliwack’s most infamous intersection

Annual compilation of video clips helps put the ‘Wack in Chilliwack for folks online

Stills from a video of a vehicle fire in a driveway on Rotary Street in Chiliwack in the early hours of July 1, 2019. (Rob Iezzi video)

It’s a notorious intersection that really puts the ‘Wack in Chilliwack for folks on the interwebs.

Resident Rob Iezzi has released his much-anticipated annual recap video, A Look Back at 2019.

“Another year passes on this crazy little corner I call home in Chilliwack, B.C.,” Iezzi wrote when he posted the video to Youtube on Dec. 27.

It’s a compilation of the best clips and shananigans from Iezzi’s 24/7 surveillance, with a lot of the action taking place the corner of Reece Avenue and Williams Street.

Car crashes, arson, cat fights, police paddy wagons, strange dancing, and wild animals, are all part of it.

The comments left by viewers are entertaining as well:

“That’s a whole lotta crazy for one street,” posted one viewer.

“The most highly anticipated year in review show on the internet,” offered another.

“Thanks for the vid, as a long time viewer I feel that the locals and cats are getting wilder.”

And finally: “As always Rob, you make my day with these videos.

“Really looking forward to seeing more messed-up kids, adults, birds, drunk cars, dumb cops, cats, nice seeing possums this time, never saw squirrels before either, Lmao wth a guy on a horse? Yes, raccoons are back.”

