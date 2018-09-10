VIDEO: Abbotsford firefighters rescue woman in clothing bin

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services members work to help a woman escape from a clothing donation bin. (Kevin MacDonald)

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services came to the rescue of a woman trapped in a clothing donation bin over the weekend.

Crews responded to a bin at South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street on Sunday morning after a call from a witness who reported seeing a man lift the woman into the bin and leave.

AFRS members tipped the bin on its side and allowed the woman to escape the bin.

Donation bin deaths are not uncommon in Metro Vancouver, as back in July a woman died after becoming stuck in the door of a clothing recycling bin.

There have been three such deaths in Metro Vancouver since 2015.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald