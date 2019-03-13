(File photo)

VIDEO: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation

North Vancouver man Shane Davidson convicted of burglary, theft and assault

A North Vancouver burglar who hid in ceilings before dropping down to strike has been convicted, after he miscalculated and revealed his hiding spot while a woman was still in the room.

Shane Davidson was found guilty of three counts of burglary, one count of assault, and one count of theft under $5,000 back in January, police said Wednesday.

RCMP learned he had entered stores during business hours and managed to somehow access the ceiling, where he would hide until the store closed.

READ MORE: Woman assaulted in her North Vancouver home; RCMP release sketch of alleged suspect

He seemed to be getting away with the thefts until a miscalculation at a North Vancouver grocery store in December 2017.

“An employee walked into the cash room around 5 a.m.,” said spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries. “There he was, standing in the dark. Imagine how terrifying that was for her.”

The employee screamed, and Davidson assaulted her before running off.

“The surveillance video made it pretty easy,” said DeVries. “Prolific offenders are really well known to us. We know how they operate, where they tend to commit crimes, and what they look like. One good screengrab can get us a long way towards making a positive ID.”

A judge remanded Davidson until his sentencing hearing in April. He has been in custody since May 2018.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police watchdog called in after man dies in Kamloops holding cell
Next story
U.S. hotel apologizes for discriminating against Trump supporters

Just Posted

Housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis

Ridge baseball coach best in B.C. for 2018

Royals bantam coach Boldt wins honour for 15U

Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre open for lunch

Another two weeks until most restoration work is expected to be complete

Maple Ridge council votes to expand temporary modular housing

Wants housing for seniors on Burnett Street as part of social housing plan

Longtime hospice society employee gets top job

Willis replaces Vosper as Ridge Meadows Hospice Society executive director

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on national park

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ New dress code moves ahead in Chilliwack despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, board votes in favour of moving dress code policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Delta police said the driver was going north in a southbound lane late Tuesday night

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Most Read