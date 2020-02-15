Two elk were rescued in February 2020 by BC Conservation Officer Service members in Smithers, B.C., after the pair became trapped under a collapsed haystack. (Screenshot photo)

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

An unsuspecting farmer in Smithers noticed something sticking out of his lopsided haystack this week, only for B.C. conservation officers to find not one but two elk trapped underneath.

Conservation officers were called to the snowy property after the farmer used the RAPP tip-line to report an animal stuck by a collapsed haystack, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Friday.

When the officers arrived, they found “an almost completely covered elk” and quickly helped direct the farmer to remove the hay with his tractor.

“To their surprise, a second elk was discovered completely buried,” the CO service said. Once freed, the four-legged friends walked away.

It is unknown how long the elk had been trapped for, but it’s believed they had been eating the haystack from one side and it eventually tipped over.

Conservation officers visited the farm Friday to make sure the animals were long gone from the property.

The RAPP line, or 1-877-952-7277, is a toll-free number that allows anyone in B.C. to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk.

ALSO WATCH: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades
Next story
‘Risky rescue’ for three teens who went down 40-foot cliff in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Marching for those who’ve disappeared

Fifth annual event in Memorial Peace Park

Letter: Other cities have declared climate emergencies

Maple Ridge should do what’s right for our planet

Elementary students are hoping the city will recognize Real Acts of Caring week

Pitt Meadows students participate in Real Acts of Caring week

West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

The demonstration was in support of Wet’suwet’en members who oppose Coastal GasLink

Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

Local Salvation Army says it is focusing on its own initiatives

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

‘Risky rescue’ for three teens who went down 40-foot cliff in Chilliwack

One boy and two girls had to be rescued after going down a steep embankment at a party in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Eighth straight win for Vancouver Giants

Victory on home ice in Langley moves team within four points of second place

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver

Friday marked the 28th annual commemorative march

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Most Read