The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: B.C. trades students compete in Skills Canada competitions in Abbotsford

Annual event brings hundreds of students together for competitions, hands-on learning and more

Students came from all over the province this week to compete in the annual Skills Canada provincials in Abbotsford.

The event brings a wide range of tradespeople together at Tradex. While the event is mostly a competition for high school and post-secondary students, it’s also a chance for businesses, trades organizations, and training and education providers to connect with potential students and employees.

It’s also a chance for students of all ages to try out different types of trades, with hands-on booths set up throughout the building.

Younger students were able to compete in competitions that had them building things like spaghetti bridges or a wind turbine, or competing against each other with mini sumo robots.

Competitions included several types of animation, aerospace technology, aesthetics, architectural and mechanical CAD, automation, automotive service, painting and collision repair, baking and culinary arts, cabinetmaking, carpentry, CNC machining, electronics and electrical wiring, fashion, graphic design, hair styling, heavy vehicle technology, mechanic millwright, landscaping, masonry, IT, mechatronics, photography, plumbing, robotics and more.

