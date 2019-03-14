VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

A B.C. woman is getting plenty of kudos online after removing a plastic Burger King cup stuck on a skunk’s head.

Taya Krasiun of Mission posted a video of the heroic – and risky – rescue on social media Wednesday.

“I’ve always been a pretty big advocate when it comes to not littering and disposing of garbage responsibility,” Krasiun said in a Facebook post.

“This morning, I witnessed first hand what a consumer lifestyle is doing to our beautiful planet and wildlife. And it was pretty heartbreaking.”

In the 30-second video, Krasiun, wearing plastic bags on her hands, jostles with a small skunk, attempting several times to grab hold of the large cup.

WATCH: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

READ MORE: Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

“I was panicking for sure,” she said. “But every time I jumped back, I kept telling myself I needed to help poor Pepé Le Pew.”

After a few tries, Krasiun grabs the cup and the skunk scurries away.

She urged people to be cautious when throwing out their garbage and recycling.

WATCH: Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

“Regardless if you are recycling or ‘doing your part,’ these animals are trying to survive and will still go through your garbage [or] recycling,” she said.

“Take extra precautions… take off lids, cut pop rings. Garbage to us is deadly to other species.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Most Read