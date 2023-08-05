VIDEO: Bears decimate more chicken farms this year in Maple Ridge

Whonnock residents believe something is not right this year

Speckles, a coach hen, and one of Shannon Black’s favourites, was killed on a neighbour’s farm. (Special to The News)

Shannon Black never had any issues between bears and her chickens for three years.

The Whonnock resident moved to the area four years ago and her rental came with one rooster, Thomas, and four hens.

She had never raised chickens before and soon became hooked, growing her flock to 59.

But earlier this summer, her chicken raising came to an abrupt end when a bear attacked and over a three-day period decimated the animals until there were only 19 left.

Until now every year she expected to lose one or two to eagles, coyotes, or bears.

This year was different, said Black, saying she had never been attacked like this in the past.

“Don’t tell me I can’t have chickens and it’s okay for these animals to come in and decimate peoples’ farms,” she said.

“There’s something not right,” added the resident.

Black has heard people blame a late berry season and housing construction as possible reasons why there have been so many attacks on livestock in the Whonnock area by bears.

She is not buying it, however, because, she said, late berries and construction have been happening for years and her community has not seen this type of devastation until this year.

And she is not the only Whonnock resident to think this.

In early June, Pascale Shaw, a school board trustee and owner of The Rainbow Eggs Farm, said bears hit her farm where she had been raising specialty poultry for almost 12 years. She had eight different coops with 10 different breeds, until the bears killed many of her chickens over a week period, leaving her no choice but to rehouse the surviving animals.

She speculated that maybe a berry shortage led to more aggressive bears.

“This is not normal,” said Shaw at the time, noting that in addition to her farm, bears killed four baby lambs along her street as well.

“Bears are attacking chicken coops all over Whonnock and Stave Falls,” she added.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service does recommend anyone with chickens or livestock to have electrical wiring to prevent the bears from getting at their animals.

Black has since rehoused 18 of her chickens in Langley but her neighbour took one of her favourite hens, Speckles, a coach hen.

However, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Black learned that bears attacked her neighbour’s coupe as well and Speckles did not survive. The coupe, she said, was made of cedar with chain link fencing, two to three metres high, and it was covered in a kiwi vine that has been there for about 20 years.

“I couldn’t believe the damage the bear did to the coupe,” she exclaimed.

Black is taking a break from chicken rearing for now and said she might start again in the spring – this time with electrical fencing.

She is not sure, though, since the attack has been quite traumatic for her.

“I don’t know if I could go through that again because it was horrible,” she said.

• The News has reached out to the BC Conservation Officer Service to see if they think bears are more problematic this year in Whonnock

