VIDEO: Bikers from across Canada pay respects at funeral for Haney Hells Angels president

Hundreds of motorcycles filled the parking lot of the Christian Life Assembly in Langley on Saturday, Sept. 4 for the funeral of Mike Hadden, president of the Haney chapter of the Hells Angels. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There were several different clubs from as far away as Quebec, but the majority of the attendees were Hells Angels members.

One estimate put the number of visitors at 1,500.

Police also attended the event, including at least one officer from Quebec.

RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, (CFSEU), was also on scene, taking photos.

Held at the Christian Life Assembly Church at, 21277 56th Ave. in Langley, the noon-hour event happened to coincide with the second annual Food Truck festival held in the church parking lot.

Organizers of the festival were advising customers to delay their trip to the festival until after the service, when there would be more room in the parking lot.

Many of the visiting bikers sampled the food truck fare before going inside the church for the service.

READ ALSO: Haney Hells Angels president dies

Hadden, who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the age of 64, was a lifelong resident of Maple Ridge, and described in an obituary as a “proud member” of the Haney Hells Angels chapter.

He was also owner of Haney Hawgs, a motorcycle shop.

“From Hot Rods to Harleys his legacy was larger than life,” the tribute read.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, with CFSEU, anticipated organized crime figures would be attending the funeral.

RELATED: Extra police for Haney Hells Angel party

“Hells Angels funerals typically see members of the Hells Angels, their many supporters and affiliates, as well as other individuals connected to organized crime, attend to pay their respects. We are expecting that Mr. Hadden’s funeral will be no different,” Houghton commented.

Hadden is survived by his wife Carrie, his sons Jesse and Aaron, three grandchildren, and his partner and friend Dawn.