Al MacLellan with Petsearchers Canada and bloodhound Fargo arrived in Chilliwack on July 15, 2019 to help look for missing senior Grace Baranyk. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

VIDEO: Bloodhounds join the search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Petsearchers Canada arrive in town Monday afternoon to help out

Private search dogs joined the hunt Monday in Chilliwack to find a missing 86-year-old woman with severe dementia.

Al MacLellan with Petsearchers Canada volunteered with two bloodhounds to help in the effort to find Grace Baranyk who apparently wandered away from her home on Lenora Crescent and was last spotted in the downtown area July 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Community members have formed a Facebook group and dozens of citizens have been out looking around the community for the elderly woman.

Chilliwack RCMP have been involved, and Chilliwack Search and Rescue were also out looking for her on the weekend.

READ MORE: ‘No little nook and cranny that’s too small’ in search for Chilliwack woman, say RCMP

READ MORE: Search continues for missing elderly woman in Chilliwack

At approximately 2 p.m. on July 15 MacLellan and his team, which included search dogs Fargo and Hunter, rolled in to the McDonald’s parking lot where unofficial search team co-ordinator Lisa Bisschop was set up.

By 2:30 p.m. they were off to Baranyk’s house to give the dogs a scent of her clothing and then they were going to start trying to track the woman down.

Baranyk was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey vest, navy pants, black shoes and pink-rimmed eyeglasses. She is very small in stature, at 120 lbs and 5’4”. She has short grey hair and is in good shape and can walk very far.

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP immediately at 604-792-4611 and quote police file number: 19-29414.

