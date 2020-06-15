IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang spoke to reporters outside the main Langley RCMP detachment on Monday, June 15, 2020 about a house fire where three people were found dead Saturday evening in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person who escaped from a fatal blaze Saturday was unharmed, has been questioned and released

Three days after fire destroyed a Langley home, two bodies remained in the charred rubble of the house that is now the scene of a murder investigation.

It was confirmed Sunday that three people were discovered dead following a house fire in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood of Langley, on Wakefield Drive on Saturday evening, June 13.

One of the occupants was found dead in the backyard of the house, with injuries leading police to suspect it was a homicide, said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang.

RELATED: Three confirmed dead in Langley house fire

During a press conference at the Langley RCMP this afternoon (Monday, June 15), Jang said one other occupant of the home managed to escaped the early evening blaze, unharmed.

The adult male did not require medical attention and was subsequently interviewed, then released, Jang said.

“That person is fine,” Jang said.

“After we questioned him, he walked on his own.”

In the meantime, police still have the fire scene blocked off.

They have not been able to safely remove the two deceased, given the “considerable” extent of fire damage to the home, Jang said.

“It’s really quite unsafe,” Jang told reporters.

IHIT was hoping they would be able to retrieve the two some time Monday, but that would depend on the assessment of structural experts.

He declined to speculate on who the two might be, or their age or gender.

“They could be residents, they could be friends of the residents,” Janh commented.

While police have an “investigational theory” about their identity, that will not be disclosed, Jang said.

“We know there was a single family living in the house,” Jang related.

Jang said the occupants were not known to police, and there did not appear to have been any calls for officers to attend the house.

www.facebook.com

IHITLangleymurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River
Next story
Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Class of 2020 celebrated at T’s in Maple Ridge

Names of graduates across SD42 posted to celebrate their achievements

Updated: Thousands without power in Maple Ridge

About 2,200 households initially affected

Paramedics and seniors care home server awarded private lakeside retreat in Maple Ridge

Loon Lake Lodge & Retreat Centre called for nominees keeping their community safe during COVID-19

Pitt Meadows celebrates 2020 grads

Week of June 15 to 20 will be proclaimed Grad Week to support and recognize class of 2020

Search for missing plane is familiar territory for Langley man

John Letourneau says it is the same stretch of river that claimed artist Toni Onley’s life in 2004

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person who escaped from a fatal blaze Saturday was unharmed, has been questioned and released

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

VIDEO: Drone footage of Abbotsford oil spill reveals accident’s scope

Wilderness Committee group releases video and photos from spill site

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Seven arrested after police disperse anti-racism protest in Vancouver

Police are recommending charges of mischief and intimidation by blocking a highway

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Most Read