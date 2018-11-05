VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

A video of Burnaby Mounties being shouted at on Halloween night has received nearly 40,000 views and hundreds of comments since being posted online on Nov. 1.

The video shows a group of men shouting and swearing at Burnaby police officers as they respond to calls of fireworks.

“For us? Ten f***king cops cars just for us?” a man is heard shouting.

In the footage, police are shown asking if the fireworks have stopped.

In Burnaby, it is legal to set off fireworks on private property on Halloween. The city does have excessive noise and disturbance bylaws, although it’s unclear from the video what exactly the officers are saying.

Burnaby RCMP have not yet returned a request for comment.

