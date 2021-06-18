VIDEO: Camper van explosion burns Vancouver Island gas station to the ground

Nine fire departments responded to the incident, no injuries reported

The remains of the Mid-Island Co-op in Whiskey Creek along the Alberni Highway on Friday, June 18, after a blaze the day before devastated the gas station. (Michael Briones photo)

The devastation was clear one day later.

A popular Whiskey Creek pit stop for ice cream and road trippers on Vancouver Island was completely devastated by a massive blaze on Thursday (June 17).

A release from the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department read that the fire started at the Mid-Island Co-Op at 3:49 p.m., and on arrival firefighters noted the blaze, which had started from a motor vehicle at a fuel pump, quickly spread to the overhead canopy and convenience store. The store sustained significant damage the blaze but remained isolated to one structure.

Officials said that thanks to the quick thinking of Co-op staff members, they were able to activate the emergency shutoff for the fuel pumps and safely evacuate the building. No one was injured during the incident.

The lieutenant of fire prevention and training with the Coombs-Hilliers VFD, Theresa Benoit, said the highway had to be immediately shut down to allow for emergency vehicles access to the site.

“We rely on water supply from mutual areas, so fire departments sent in water tenders because we don’t have hydrants locally… We needed to keep our crews sae and allow them space to work.”

A total of nine fire departments responded to the blaze from neighbouring municipalities, with more than 50 firefighters on scene to control the fire and provide support for water supply.

Fire crews worked until 10:20 p.m. on fire suppression to put out any remaining hotspots.

Benoit said this was the first time, in her experience, that the Coombs-Hilliers fire department had handled a gas station fire in the area, though they have had similar experiences with providing mutual aid to other surrounding departments.

While the fire’s origin was reported to be the motor vehicle, the exact cause remains under investigation. According to the release, it appears the fire was accidental.

Friday morning, Matt Smith, a nearby resident, said he was sad to see such a staple of his childhood go up in flames. He had stopped by to witness the destruction and take a last look at what remains, and said it was ‘trademark’ stop in the area, adding that he hopes the Co-op rebuilds.

Telus crews fix melted cable wires at the Co-op Gas Station in Whiskey Creek that burned to the ground after a fire on June 17. More updates @ParksvilleNews pic.twitter.com/ouCKWcg9DK — michael briones (@MikeBrionesJr) June 18, 2021

Both the Oceanside RCMP and Mid-Island Co-Op officials have been contacted but have yet to provide a statement on the fire.

