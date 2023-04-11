VIDEO: Collectors and autograph hunters pack the Western Canada Collectibles Experience in Langley

Steven Panet (bottom) talks to a fellow vendor at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience at Langley Events Centre on Sunday, April 9. Panet, who owns Fastball Collectibles, came in from Ontario to attend the three-day event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley businessman and farmer Heppell was one of more than 225 vendors at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience at Langley Events Centre April 7-9. He called his hobby his ‘life’s passion.’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Promoter Dale Novakowski admitted to some concerns about holding the Western Canada Collectibles Experience over the Easter holiday weekend. As it turned out, the event drew thousands to the Langley Events Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) More than 225 vendors packed the floor of Langley Events Centre for the Western Canada Collectibles Experience, held April 7-9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) NHL hall of famer Steve Shutt took questions. Shutt was among several celebrity athletes available for autographs at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience held at Langley Events Centre April 7-9. (Courtesy Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre) Olympic hockey gold medalist Charlene Labonte took questions at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience held at Langley Events Centre. She was one several athletic superstars who were available for autographs over the three days of the event. (Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre) A collector was sorting through hundreds of carefully-wrapped comic books at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience held at Langley Events Centre April 7-9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Events Centre)

When Langley resident Wes Heppell isn’t busy with his family’s century-old potato potato farm, or the related Hardbite all-natural potato chip company, the farmer and businessman estimates he devotes as much as three to four hours a night on his collectible cards hobby.

“It’s kind of my life’s passion,” Heppell told the Langley Advance Times on Sunday, April 9, the third day of the Western Canada Collectibles Experience at the Langley Events Centre.

Heppell was one of more than 225 vendors on the floor for the sports collectors convention at the LEC.

”I say to all my customers, 90 per cent of the time, I’m on the other side of the table as a buyer,” Heppell remarked.

He’s been a collector for 35 years.

”I also connect a lot with collectors who sent me want lists because I really enjoy the interaction with the collectors and the people in the hobby world,” Hepell explained.

At another table, Steven Panet from Fastball Collectibles, who came all the way from Scarborough, Ontario, was laying out a mix of items for sale.

“I brought a lot of different things, not just sports collectibles, but also movie and TV show collectables,” Panet said, along with some well-preserved 1940’s-era Superman colour comics pages from the Toronto Star, in protective transparent covers.

More than 225 vendors filled Langley Events Centre for the Western Canada Collectibles Experience held April 7-9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“I’ve been doing this for about 25 years,” Panet elaborated. “I’m also a collector, so I enjoy what I do, of course, and it’s it’s a fun hobby.”

Panet said he made the trip because of the person organizing the event.

“The promoter is a really good guy, his name is Dale, and it’s just a fun show,” Panet commented.

That would be Dale Novakowski, of Bossa Shows, a 30-year hobby veteran, long-time show promoter and vintage expert.

Novakowski admitted to some concern about the timing of the event, held from Friday, April 7 to Sunday April.

“Having it on Easter week weekend we were a little concerned,” he noted.

But, with the draw of athletic stars Denis Savard, Steve Shutt, Brendan Morrison, Andy Moog and Charlene Labonte and related autograph opportunities, in addition to the many vendor tables, turnout was estimated in the thousands.

”We’re very happy,” Novalowski smiled.

One of the biggest events of its kind in Canada, the Langley show boasted corporate participation by sports card industry leaders like Upper Deck, UltraPRO, Zephyr Epic, Classic Auctions, PSA, KSA, and COMC.

A relaxed Kevan Seng, a vendor from Richmond, was waiting for the doors to open to collectors Sunday morning, April 9, at at Langley Events Centre for the Western Canada Collectibles Experience. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Tyler Dinwoodie, LEC associate director, event services, said the popularity of the show has meant it now happens twice a year.

“We go November and April every year,” Dinwoodie related.

“November shows were becoming so successful, we decided there was a need for it to go twice a year. So we added April, and as you can see it’s been quite successful as well.”

The next show is scheduled for Nov 19-19.

More pictures from the Easter weekend show can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Tines Facebook page.

