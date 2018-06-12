VIDEO: Container truck hits Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley

A container truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass across Highway 1 early this morning in Langley.

The crumpled container blocked one lane of traffic eastbound, backing up vehicles as far as 200 Street.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Damage to the overpass appeared minor, and it remained open to traffic.

Crews were on the scene, preparing to clear the container.

