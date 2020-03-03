VIDEO: Country music star Madeline Merlo shares her ‘experience’ with Nashville tornado

Country star Madeline Merlo took to social media to let fans know she was okay after a tornado swept through part of Nashville on Tuesday. (Madeline Merlo/Instagram)

Country superstar Madeline Merlo took to social media after a tornado swept through parts of Nashville, TN Tuesday morning.

The Maple Ridge native said she “experienced” the tornado but was safe.

“[I] haven’t been that afraid in a while,” she said. “[It] sounded like a rocket ship.”

Several counties in Tennessee have been impacted by severe weather and tornadoes, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

Counties with the greatest impact include: Davidson, Wilson and Putnam.

“The tornado didn’t go through my area, but kind of went parallel to it, so it was still super loud and scary,” Merlo said.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 22 fatalities, according to the (TEMA).

“I’m feeling shock up,” Merlo added. “I’m Canadian. We don’t have tornadoes where I grew up so I’m a little bit shock up, but today I’m going to check out some shelters with a friend and see what they need and I’ll post it if you want to help out.”

