Country star Madeline Merlo took to social media to let fans know she was okay after a tornado swept through part of Nashville on Tuesday. (Madeline Merlo/Instagram)

VIDEO: Country music star Madeline Merlo shares her ‘experience’ with Nashville tornado

The artist hails from Maple Ridge

Country superstar Madeline Merlo took to social media after a tornado swept through parts of Nashville, TN Tuesday morning.

The Maple Ridge native said she “experienced” the tornado but was safe.

READ MORE: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

“[I] haven’t been that afraid in a while,” she said. “[It] sounded like a rocket ship.”

Several counties in Tennessee have been impacted by severe weather and tornadoes, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

Counties with the greatest impact include: Davidson, Wilson and Putnam.

“The tornado didn’t go through my area, but kind of went parallel to it, so it was still super loud and scary,” Merlo said.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 22 fatalities, according to the (TEMA).

“I’m feeling shock up,” Merlo added. “I’m Canadian. We don’t have tornadoes where I grew up so I’m a little bit shock up, but today I’m going to check out some shelters with a friend and see what they need and I’ll post it if you want to help out.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’
Next story
Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Young, athletic SRT basketball team slams its way into provincials

Squad will face off against best in B.C. at Langley’s Event Centre March 4 to 7

VIDEO: Country music star Madeline Merlo shares her ‘experience’ with Nashville tornado

The artist hails from Maple Ridge

LOOKING BACK: Maple Ridge bids adieu to its Trail Boss

Recounting many of Bill Archibald’s accomplishments through his vast paper trail

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

Show challenging established views of women coming to Pitt Meadows

Unapologetically HER 2020: Stripped takes place Mar. 7

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Flipped dump truck blocking single lane eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Emergency crews are on scene

Most Read