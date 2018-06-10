VIDEO: Crash in stolen Langley vehicle kills two

Two men known to police died in a crash early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery

  • Jun. 10, 2018 5:45 p.m.
  • News

A crash near the Hazelmere Cemetery on the Langley/Surrey border first thing Sunday morning ended the lives of two men in a stolen car.

High speeds are believed to be a factor in the crash at 192 Street and 16 Avenue that was discovered by a passerby at about 6:30 a.m.

A lone vehicle failed to negotiated a turn, lost control, and rolled off road several times in the bushes, said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Carr.

RCMP have since learned the vehicle was stolen from Langley sometime overnight and reported Sunday morning when the owner realized the vehicle was missing.

Both men were known to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 .

 

