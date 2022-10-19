Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Marine Mammal Rescue team completed a humpback whale disentanglement mission on Oct. 14 near Texada Island. The whale on the left was entangled in 300 feet of marine rope and a buoy, used for prawn traps.

VIDEO: DFO team rescues entangled humpback whale in Georgia Strait

Distressed whale entangled in a large yellow buoy, was accompanied by two others

The Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) marine mammal rescue team completed a humpback whale disentanglement mission on Oct. 14 near Texada Island.

The DFO had received numerous reports of a whale being entangled in fishing gear. The distressed whale was accompanied by two others when the DFO team located it.

The animal was entangled in a large yellow buoy, which was part of prawn gear.

“There were great efforts by the community including RCMP vessel and officers, commercial tug operators, BC Ferry captains, Nanaimo Fishery officers, local whale watch companies and local citizens who reported/worked with us on water or phoned in or radioed the Marine Communications and Traffic Services (MCTS) whale desk to notify us of the location of the entangled whale,” said DFO communications advisor Lara Sloan, in a statement. “After the whale was located, the DFO marine mammal rescue team successfully removed the gear.”

Fishing debris continues to be problematic for marine wildlife.

“We encourage people to report any marine mammal in distress in Canadian waters by calling The Marine Mammal Incident Reporting Hotline at 1-800-465-4336,” said Sloan.

ALSO: Southern resident killer whale population falls to 73

Southern resident killer whale population falls to 73: U.S. researchers

DFOrescueWhales

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters appeal their convictions
Next story
Internet/cell service back after vehicle crash knocks out much of B.C.’s Northwest

Just Posted

The Oct. 15 cleanup event done by the Lower Mainland Green Team and the Alouette River Management Society was the second of three planned events in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for 2022. (Lower Mainland Green Team/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge park gets vegetation makeover from local volunteer group

Supporters were dressed up in their best disco outfits for the 34th annual Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Gala. (Special to The News)
Hundreds of thousands raised at hospital foundation’s Disco Ball Gala in Maple Ridge

Incumbent mayoral candidate Mike Morden, centre, with members of his Maple Ridge First slate, watches the election results come in Saturday night, Oct. 15. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge mayor elect promises to work with everyone on council

Garibaldi Secondary School offers students the chance to play in concert bands, jazz bands, or choir. (Garibaldi Second Music Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school hosts student-run classical and jazz concert